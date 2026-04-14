Champions League Runners-up Interested In 18-Year-Old Nigerian Winger

Belgian giants Club Brugge is one of the many clubs keeping an eye on Nigerian youngster Zadok Yohanna’s performances, according to voetbalnieuws.

The 18-year-old right-wing attacker plays for Swedish club AIK and has already impressed there with 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 matches. He is one of the many African talents in Sweden, which has been a gateway for African talent for years.

Club Brugge, runners-up in the 1977-1978 UEFA Champions Cup, has been impressed by Yohanna but they are not alone. There are numerous other European clubs, including Ajax and Chelsea, that have him on their shortlist.

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Yohanna is under contract with AIK until December 31, 2029 and Club Brugge will have to put a considerable amount of money on the table, as in recent years young talents from the Swedish league have regularly been sold for amounts between 9 and 20 million euros.

Born and raised in Bauchi, Nigeria, Yohanna began his career at the Ikon Allah Football Academy before being recruited by Swedish club AIK in 2025.

Following his arrival in Sweden, Yohanna rapidly established himself within the club’s structure and achieved his breakthrough in the first team during the 2026 season.

Yohanna is distinguished by his technical proficiency, pace, and attacking creativity, and is widely regarded as a player of considerable promise with significant developmental potential.

A left-footed player, Yohanna primarily features on the right wing, though he can also operate in an attacking midfield role.

By James Agberebi



