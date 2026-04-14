Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe Enter Race For Arokodare

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have entered the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare, Completesports.com reports.

The Istanbul giants are considering a loan deal for Arokodare, according to transfer expert, Ekrem Konur.

“Fenerbahçe monitoring Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare. Galatasaray also interested. Loan deal seen as more realistic for Turkish clubs,” Konur wrote on X.

Another Turkish club Beşiktaş are also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.

Read Also:Onyedika Nominated For Best African Player Award In Belgium

The 25-year-old joined Wolves from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk last summer.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Leeds United 1.656 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.84 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Leeds United -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League away matches, Wolverhampton has lost by at least 1 goals. Wolverhampton win Wolverhampton has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Leeds United. Halftime draw Wolverhampton has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches.

The striker could be on the move again with the Old Gold expected to be relegated from Premier League at the end of the season.

Arokodare has scored six goals and provided two assists in 32 appearances in the current campaign.

He has a contract with Wolves until 2029, but is believed to be open to a move if the right opportunity arises.

By Adeboye Amosu



