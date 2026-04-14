Nwabali: Why Leagues In West Africa Are Below Standard

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has disclosed that the West African football leagues are considered below standard compared to leagues in South Africa and Morocco due to structural issues.



The former Chippa United goalkeeper made this known in an interview with Brila FM, where he stated that player compensation in West African leagues is not impressive, paving the way for players to seek better-paying opportunities abroad.



The Nigerian international also cited poor facilities and weak structures in comparison to the South African and Moroccan leagues, where top-tier stadiums and better organization are common.

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“In West Africa, our leagues are not as good. We want to go to Europe, we want to come to South Africa, we want to go to Morocco.



“The league, the pay is a little bit nice for a certain level of your team.



“If your league is nice, you’re getting paid, you’re getting sponsors, what are you leaving for?”



