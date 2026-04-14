Shocking Decision –Carrick Faults Referee’s Red Card On Martinez Vs Leeds

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has described the red card shown to Lisandro Martinez in the Red Devils’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United as one of the worst decisions he has ever seen.



Recall that Martinez was dismissed after a VAR review highlighted a momentary hair pull on Leeds forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



Reacting after the game, Carrick expressed frustration that the incident was deemed a clear and obvious error and argued that similar, more aggressive actions earlier in the game went unpunished.

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“We didn’t start the game particularly well. We obviously conceded when Leny Yoro gets a forearm smash in the back of the head and they score the first goal. They didn’t decide to overturn that decision. That was a big moment in the game. We didn’t quite have the rhythm, we didn’t click, we had some moments but it wasn’t quite there for large parts of the first half.



“But second half, I thought the boys the way they went about it, stayed positive and fought to get something out of it after another shocking, shocking decision to send (Martinez) off. Two games in a row we’ve had decisions like that go against us but that one was one of the worst I’ve seen.



“You can elbow Leny Yoro for the first goal, leaning arm obviously, you can throw your arm in Martinez’s face and then as he’s off balance because of that, he’s half grappling, he half touches the back of his hair which pulls the bobble to come out.



“I don’t even know what it looks like. It’s not a pull, it’s not a tug, it’s not aggressive. He touches it and he gets send off. Worse of all, he gets send to overturn it, a clear and obvious error. Shocking.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Leeds United 1.686 1xbet X Draw 4.11 1xbet Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.58 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Leeds United -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League away matches, Wolverhampton has lost by at least 1 goals. Wolverhampton win Wolverhampton has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Leeds United. Halftime draw Wolverhampton has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches.



