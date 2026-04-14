Okafor Proud After Double Fires Leeds Past Man United

Noah Okaor was delighted to help Leeds United beat Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Monday night.

Okafor hit a first half brace for the visitors in the keenly contested encounter.

Manchester United were poor in the first half, and then saw Lisandro Martinez sent off 11 minutes after the break.

Casemiro pulled a goal back for the Red Devils in the second half.

“I think that I can score and help the team. For this I am very happy and proud,” Okafor told Sky Sports.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Leeds United 1.656 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.84 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Leeds United -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League away matches, Wolverhampton has lost by at least 1 goals. Wolverhampton win Wolverhampton has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Leeds United. Halftime draw Wolverhampton has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches.

“But to every player, every staff member that is with us, a big compliment because we were fighting to the end and we deserved the three points.”

On his second goal, he added: “I think I hit well, I tried because if you don’t try then the ball can’t go in. I tried and scored my second goal so really happy about that.

“It brought us even more into the game and we knew we had to defend as a team. We did well so really, really excited and happy.”

Okafor also had praise for their defensive efforts as the hosts chased an equaliser.

He said, “We knew their goal was not at the best moment. So we had another 20-30 minutes to survive. We had to defend and attack as a team. We take this and we keep looking forwards.”



