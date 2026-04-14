NPFL: Ogunbote Offers Reasons For Plateau United’s Loss To Rivers United

Plateau United head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has attributed his team’s defeat to Rivers United to the poor condition of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium pitch, while also admitting his players were undone by lapses in concentration.

The Jos-based side suffered a narrow 1-0 loss in Port Harcourt on Sunday, a result that saw Rivers United return to the top of the table, while Plateau United remain in the mid-table zone, still fighting to steer clear of relegation.

Ogunbote Unhappy With Port Harcourt Pitch

Ogunbote noted that although both teams played on the same surface, the nature of the pitch made the encounter more physical than technical.

“I think the pitch affected both sides, but they are more used to it,” Ogunbote said in a short video posted on the club’s X account.

“The game was more physical than technical, and unfortunately, we lost due to a moment of carelessness. That was practically the only real chance in the game. The boys didn’t do badly, but it just wasn’t our day.”

Difficult To Adapt

He added that certain players struggled to adapt to the challenging conditions.

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“I understand my players and know when they perform best. Some of them can be a bit soft in games like this, especially on a poor pitch. A lot of factors worked against us.”

NPFL Must Act

Ogunbote also called on the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) authorities to ensure that only stadiums with quality playing surfaces are approved for matches.

“The pitch was not good enough, especially after the rain,” he continued.

“This is something that needs to be addressed because it doesn’t present the league in a good light.

“The rain disrupted our style of play. In the second half, we improved and were able to keep the ball on the ground better, but the first half was difficult, and that gave the home team an edge. It would have been a more enjoyable game on a better surface.”

Ready For Task Ahead

Plateau United will face Kun Khalifat FC in their next fixture. Ogunbote emphasised the importance of their remaining matches as the season approaches its conclusion.

“We have four games left—two at home and two away—and every one of them is crucial,” he said. “Our focus is to return to winning ways at home and secure enough points to improve our position on the table. We will give our best to achieve that.”

By Adeboye Amosu



