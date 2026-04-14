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    2026 Unity Cup: Don’t Exclude NPFL Players From Eagles –Ekpo Tells Chelle

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Eric Chelle

    Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has advised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle not to exclude players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) from the list of players that will be invited for the 2026 Unity Cup.

    Nigeria will compete in the 2026 Unity Cup in London from May 26–30, 2026, at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC.

    As defending champions, Nigeria will face Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India in this four-nation tournament celebrating Afrocentric and global diaspora communities.

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    In a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that opportunities should be given to the NPFL players to prove their worth in the Super Eagles.

    “The Unity Cup should be an opportunity for the Super Eagles handler to pick a few of the NPFL players who he thinks are capable of contributing positively to the senior national team.

    “I have nothing against inviting foreign players to the team, but neglecting players in the domestic league should not be encouraged because we still have quality players who can be of great value to the team.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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