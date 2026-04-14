Collymore: It Won’t Be Difficult To Replace Salah

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore says he’s confident the Reds can replace Mohamed Salah if he leaves Anfield at the end of the season.



The 33-year-old forward will depart Anfield as a free agent after a nine-year tenure. His tally of 256 goals in 437 appearances to date has the Egyptian sitting third on the Reds’ all-time leading goalscorers chart, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions in addition to a host of personal accolades.



Despite acknowledging Salah’s immense contribution, Collymore, in a chat with Tribalfootball, stated that he is confident Liverpool management will find a replacement.

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“It’s sad, but I think that it could have been dealt with by him better.



“If you look at the Andy Robertson video, it’s, ‘I’m leaving, I’m really grateful. It’s been an incredible nine years, love the club and I’ll always come back’.



“And I just think that Salah’s was a little, and I understand it, forwards are very much a different beast than a full-back. Full-backs are very much the Steady Eddie of a team and the dependables, and they very rarely get the headlines.



“Mo Salah’s in that kind of group of players where he’s got absolute belief in himself and his own ability, so that when he’s dropped, he takes it very, very personally. But still, nonetheless, when people say Mo Salah’s been extremely good for Liverpool, Liverpool have been extremely good for Mo Salah.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Everton FC 3.335 1xbet X Draw 3.515 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.319 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Liverpool has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Everton. BTTS Yes In 3 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Everton against Liverpool, both teams scored. Liverpool -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Everton, Liverpool has won by at least 1 goals.



