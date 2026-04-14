Robben: Don’t Compare Me With Olise

Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben has disclosed that he should not be compared with Michael Olise after a fine run of form.



Olise, who has been linked with Liverpool, has been compared to Robben due to his influence in attack, and now the Dutchman has responded to such links as he brushes aside such suggestions, stating that while he appreciates the comparison, he believes he still has much to prove in his career.

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“I was very impressed with him. That’s my position, of course. He was very good – he played actively and creatively and had some excellent touches on the ball.



“There are certainly some parallels. But you always have to be careful with comparisons. I don’t really like doing that because every player has their own style of play.



“Of course, there are certain things we have in common. But ultimately, he’s a different player than me. He’s just doing a fantastic job. I’m very happy about that, and I can really enjoy it.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayern Munich 1.433 1xbet X Draw 5.79 1xbet VfB Stuttgart 6.91 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 VfB Stuttgart's away matches, both teams scored. Bayern Munchen -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Bayern Munchen, VfB Stuttgart has lost by at least 2 goals. Bayern Munchen -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Bayern Munchen, VfB Stuttgart has lost by at least 1 goals.



