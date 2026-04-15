UCL: How Sporting Lisbon Can Overcome Arsenal –Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has advised Sporting Lisbon to follow the blueprint of Manchester City and Bournemouth if they are to beat the Gunners in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.



After a narrow 1-0 result in the first leg, the Gunners will welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Emirates Stadium tonight for a place in the semi-final.



Speaking with CBS Sports, Henry has suggested Sporting Lisbon copy sides who have overcome the club in recent months, such as Manchester City and Bournemouth, by employing aggressive tactics and maintaining strong defensive organization.

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“If you’re Sporting, if you see the way Man City played Arsenal and the way Bournemouth played Arsenal at the weekend, the way they put pressure in that 4-2-4 early doors, Arsenal didn’t have an answer on how to step out from that,” Henry told CBS Sports.



“I don’t know what Sporting are going to do, but yes, it is very important for Arsenal to win the game. (They must) make sure they can prepare for the game we are all waiting for.



“Because for a very long time, I wasn’t even focusing on Bournemouth, even before Bournemouth winning I wasn’t focusing on that, I wanted that game.



“If I was a player, I want to win, I want to make a statement. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but that’s what I’m waiting for.”



