UCL: Lookman Still Has More To Offer Atlético Madrid — Simeone

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone believes Ademola Lookman still has more to offer the team as he continues to make his mark.

The Nigeria international starred in Atletico’s 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night

Lookman’s 31st minute strike proved decisive as the Rojiblancos won the contest 3-2 on aggregate.

Simeone has been highly impressed by the progress shown by his January signing.

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Simeone Lauds Lookman

“He’s growing, he is growing a lot defensively, which makes him even more important to the team,” the former Argentina international said after the game.

“He’s courageous and has taken more responsibilities of the team.

“He’s brilliant offensively, very good on 1v1.

We want more from him and he has more in his tank.”

Lookman has scored six goals and registered four assists in all competitions for Atletico.

By Adeboye Amosu



