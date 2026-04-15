UCL: I’m Not Feeling 100% After Loss Vs PSG –Van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he’s yet to overcome the Reds’ loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.



Recall that the Paris club defeated Liverpool 2-0 in the second leg quarterfinal of the competition at Anfield on Tuesday, winning the encounter on a 4-0 aggregate after winning the first leg with the same margin.



Speaking with the club’s website, the Dutch international stated that he is not feeling 100% after the loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

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“That’s the bare minimum (the team’s effort), isn’t it? It’s disappointing to be knocked out but PSG deserved to go through. Knocking on the door is not enough. I’m disappointed that we were knocked out, but that is the reality. I think PSG deserved to go through based on the two games.



“We should be very disappointed at this stage,” he said. “But a massive game awaits for us.



“We all know how big it is. It will obviously be a tough one, but it is something to look forward to. But at this stage, I’m just not in a good place because we got knocked out of the Champions League.”



