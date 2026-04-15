Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Yamal: Why Barca Must Sign Osimhen

    Austin AkhilomenBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has called on the club management to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window.

    With Robert Lewandowski potentially nearing the end of his tenure in Catalonia, the search for a long-term successor has intensified.

    Read Also:UCL: Lookman Still Has More To Offer Atlético Madrid — Simeone

    According to Fichajes, the Spanish international stated that the Galatasaray forward was the missing piece in Barcelona’s attacking setup, capable of leading the line and complementing the team’s creative wide players.

    Yamal is said to believe Osimhen’s presence would ease defensive pressure and create more space in attacking areas, enhancing the effectiveness of Barcelona’s forward play.

    Despite his current market valuation sitting around €75 million, Galatasaray is expected to demand a fee that could exceed €100 million.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    1. MONKEY POST on

      Yamal is only thinking like a kid that he is….

      As he ever thought of character and temperament wise??

      Whether osimhen will fit in??

      Smh…

      Reply
    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.