Yamal: Why Barca Must Sign Osimhen

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has called on the club management to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window.



With Robert Lewandowski potentially nearing the end of his tenure in Catalonia, the search for a long-term successor has intensified.

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According to Fichajes, the Spanish international stated that the Galatasaray forward was the missing piece in Barcelona’s attacking setup, capable of leading the line and complementing the team’s creative wide players.



Yamal is said to believe Osimhen’s presence would ease defensive pressure and create more space in attacking areas, enhancing the effectiveness of Barcelona’s forward play.



Despite his current market valuation sitting around €75 million, Galatasaray is expected to demand a fee that could exceed €100 million.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Barcelona 1.321 1xbet X Draw 7.01 1xbet RC Celta de Vigo 8.6 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win Celta Vigo has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona, Celta Vigo has lost by at least 1 goals. FC Barcelona -0.5 In all of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports home matches, FC Barcelona has won by at least 1 goals.



