UCL: Lookman Declares Atletico Madrid Ready For Any Opponent

Ademola Lookman says Atletico Madrid are ready for any opponent in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, reports Completesports.com.

The Red and Whites booked a spot in the semi-finals following a 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon in the next round.

Arsenal held a slim 1-0 lead ahead of the second leg against Sporting Lisbon.

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The Gunners thrashed Atletico 4-0 during the group stage.

Lookman however said they are not scared of any opponent

“Another strong team, another top team”, the winger said of Mikel Arteta’s team.

“When you’re in the semi-finals of the Champions League, whoever you get will be tough. It’s a big occasion and one we’re really looking forward to.”



