Conte Told Us To Sell Osimhen –Napoli Owner

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has disclosed that manager Antonio Conte convinced the club to sell Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray.



Recall that the Nigerian international was the standout player as Napoli clinched their first Serie A title in thirty-three years in May 2023, notching 26 goals to win the Paolo Rossi Award.



Despite signing a new contract in December 2023, a gentleman’s agreement had already been established between the former Lille star player and De Laurentiis, allowing the former African Footballer of the Year to leave the Diego Maradona Stadium before the 2024-25 season.

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Following a turbulent summer in 2024 where a move to Chelsea or Al-Ahli failed, Osimhen was left out of the Serie A squad before moving on loan to Galatasaray.



However, in a chat with The Athletic, De Laurentiis stated that it was a big mistake for him to have allowed Osimhen leave the club.



“When we started with Conte, we received an offer of €200m from PSG and others to sell Victor Osimhen and Kvara together. Mr Conte said, ‘Osimhen you can sell, but please don’t sell Kvara’.



“Big mistake. Because after, I had big trouble with Kvara’s father and agent.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet SSC Napoli 1.628 1xbet X Draw 3.97 1xbet Lazio Rome 6.7 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Lazio win Lazio has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against SSC Napoli. BTTS No In 7 of the last 10 Lazio's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Lazio over 0.5 goals Lazio scored more than 0.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.



