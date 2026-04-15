NPFL: Dogo Hails El-kanemi Warriors’ Win Over Plateau United

El-Kanemi Warriors technical adviser, Kabiru Dogo, has shared his delight after his team secured a hard-fought win against Nasarawa United,reports Completesports.com.

The Borno Army defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 34 encounter on Tuesday.

Rislanu Ismail netted the winning goal for the hosts two minutes from time.

El-Kanemi Warriors climbed to 11th place after the victory, strengthening their bid to avoid relegation.

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Meanwhile, Nasarawa United suffered a setback in the title race and remain in sixth position.

“Matches between these two teams are always top class encounters. By His grace, we will intensify training ahead of our next match. We are going back to the drawing board to correct the mistakes we made today.” Dogo told the club’s media after the game.

El-kanemi Warriors will host Shooting Stars in their next game in Maiduguri.

Nasarawa United will entertain Warri Wolves at the Lafia City Stadium this weekend.



By Adeboye Amosu



