NPFL: Michael Fires Into Golden Boot Race With 10th Goal For Enyimba In Debut Season

Enyimba youngster, Chidera Michael, has joined the race for the 2025/2026 NPFL Top Scorer’s Award, Completesports.com reports.

Michael scored his 10th goal of the season in Enyimba’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Katsina United in Sunday’s Matchday 34 clash in Aba, moving into third place on the scorers’ chart behind Ikorodu City’s Joseph Arumala (12 goals) and Rangers’ Godwin Obaje (11 goals).

Michael Climbs Scorers’ Chart In Debut NPFL Season

The 2025/2026 NPFL campaign marks Michael’s first season in the top flight following his move from Ozalla Football Academy, Obosi, near Onitsha.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Coach Deutsch Insists Relegation Talk Is ‘A Joke’ After Katsina Rout

With four matches remaining before the curtain falls on the 2025/2026 season, Michael has surged to third position in the scoring standings, trailing Arumala, who leads with 12 goals, and Obaje with 11.

Michael Focused On Team Success Over Personal Glory

The fair-skinned forward expressed delight over his progress but insisted his primary focus remains contributing to Enyimba’s collective success rather than individual accolades.

“It has been a tough campaign, but I can only remain grateful to God for everything,” Michael told Completesports.com on Tuesday afternoon.

“I thank God for an injury-free season so far, but I must say I’m not competing with any player for anything. My focus is on helping my club achieve something this season.

Also Read: NPFL: Rivers United Reclaim Top Spot, Enyimba Thrash Katsina United

“I must thank my team-mates, the coaches and the supporters for their support and encouragement so far.”

Young Forward Reflects On Tough But Rewarding Campaign

“It has been a nice season so far. It has equally been tough. First time in the top league isn’t easy, and scoring ten (10) goals so far is something to be happy about.

“But then, it’s not about me. It’s not about personal glory. It’s all about doing what I am here to do — to contribute my quota to the success of the club.

“Our target is to finish the season on a high, and that’s what we’re focusing on, working hard every day to achieve.”

By Sab Osuji



