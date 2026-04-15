Winning La Liga Remains Barca’s Priority –Flick

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has disclosed that his focus now is to win La Liga following his team’s Champions League elimination by Atletico Madrid.



Flick, in a chat with BBC Sport, expressed pride in his team’s performance, particularly in their fight and attacking style, despite their elimination.



“We played a fantastic first half. We had to score more goals. It was really possible. At the end we conceded the goal. In the end, it’s football. But the attitude, I am really proud of that,” he said.

Read Also:NPFL: Ogunbote Offers Reasons For Plateau United’s Loss To Rivers United



“The next step is to win La Liga. We have to show the attitude, the mentality. We are all disappointed. For everyone, it’s a big dream to win the Champions League. Of course we have to learn but we also have a young team. We have to improve and we will improve next season.



“Today, it’s also good to speak about how the players are doing. Every day we have to learn more, we have to be better and this is what we want to do.



“I know it’s very disappointing for everyone but it’s football, it’s life and we have to come back.



“For me, I don’t care about when we win La Liga. I want to win La Liga. It doesn’t matter what day we win La Liga. Now we can focus on La Liga. It’s tough because everyone believed that we could make it happen today but we have to accept it and we will come back.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Elche CF 2.948 1xbet X Draw 3.91 1xbet Atletico Madrid 2.378 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid or Draw Atletico Madrid didn't lose in 10 of their last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches. Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals. Over 1.5 goals 7 of the last 10 Atletico Madrid's away matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.



