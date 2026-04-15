Lookman Thrilled With Atletico’s Win Over Barcelona

Ademola Lookman has reacted to Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final victory over Barcelona, reports Completesports.com.

Diego Simeone’s went down 2-1 against their LaLiga rivals at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday night.

Atletico however won the contest 3-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona got off to a perfect start with Lamine Yamal handing them the lead after four minutes.

Read Also:UCL: Lookman Scores As Atletico Edge Barcelona To Reach Semis

Ferran Torres doubled the lead few minutes later.

Lookman however reduced the deficit for the host one minute after the half hour mark.

The Nigeria international admitted that Barcelona made things difficult for his team on the night.

”Going 2-0 down [was tough]. A game of two halves, really, we stuck in there, we dug in. We didn’t get the win tonight but we’re through to the semi-finals,”the winger told TNT after the game.

Atletico will face the winner of the Arsenal, Sporting Lisbon tie in the semi-final.

By Adeboye Amosu



