UCL: Lookman Scores As Atletico Edge Barcelona To Reach Semis

Ademola Lookman was on target as Atletico Madrid sealed a place in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League following a 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona.

Barcelona were looking to overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, and scored two early goals in the game.

Lamine Yamal gave Hansi Flick’s side the lead after four minutes, with Ferran Torres providing the assist.

Torres netted the Blaugurana’s second few minutes later.

Lookman scored an important third goal for Atletico in the tie to seal victory for Diego Simeone’s side.

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The winger was replaced by Nico González in the 66th minute.

At Anfield, holders Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-0.

Ousmane Dembélé grabbed a brace for the Ligue 1 giants.

Luis Enrique’s side advance to the semifinals 4-0 on aggregate.

By Adeboye Amosu



