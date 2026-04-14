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    UCL: Lookman Scores As Atletico Edge Barcelona To Reach Semis

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Ademola Lookman was on target as Atletico Madrid sealed a place in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League following a 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona.

    Barcelona were looking to overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, and scored two early goals in the game.

    Lamine Yamal gave Hansi Flick’s side the lead after four minutes, with Ferran Torres providing the assist.

    Torres netted the Blaugurana’s second few minutes later.

    Lookman scored an important third goal for Atletico in the tie to seal victory for Diego Simeone’s side.

    Read Also:UCL: Real Madrid Capable Of Fighting Back Against Bayern Munich –Valdano

    The winger was replaced by Nico González in the 66th minute.

    At Anfield, holders Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-0.

    Ousmane Dembélé grabbed a brace for the Ligue 1 giants.

    Luis Enrique’s side advance to the semifinals 4-0 on aggregate.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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