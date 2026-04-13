UCL: Real Madrid Capable Of Fighting Back Against Bayern Munich –Valdano

Former Real Madrid GM Jorge Valdano says he’s optimistic that Los Blancos will overcome Bayern Munich and qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.



Real is going to Germany this week needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.



Speaking ahead of the Champions League clash in Munich, he dismissed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Girona as a poor template and said Madrid will need all their heart to get a result away from home.

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“Real Madrid will need all their heart in Munich and they are playing against a great team, away from home… but I see Madrid still in the game.



“When Real Madrid is in desperate situations in LaLiga, that’s when they bring out their best responses in the Champions League.



“I don’t rule out the possibility of a comeback in Munich,” Valdano said.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayern Munich 1.524 1xbet X Draw 5.89 1xbet Real Madrid 5.28 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Real Madrid win Real Madrid has won all of their last 4 matches in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid -0.5 In all of the last 4 UEFA Champions League matches, Real Madrid has won by at least 1 goals. Real Madrid to score first Real Madrid scored first in 6 of their last 10 away matches.



