UCL: We Deserved To Get To Semifinals —Barcelona Coach Rues Atletico Defeat

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he believes his eliminated team deserved to progress to the Champions League semi-finals but had to learn from their 3-2 aggregate defeat by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Catalan giants earned a 2-1 quarter-final second leg victory at the Metropolitano stadium but it was not enough to reach the final four after their 2-0 home loss last week.

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres fired the five-time winners ahead but Ademola Lookman pulled one back for Atletico and it proved decisive.

“We played a fantastic first half, (but) we have to score more goals. It was really possible, (but) we conceded the goal we didn’t expect at this moment,” Flick told reporters (via RFI).

“When you see both matches we deserved to get to the semi-final. The mentality, the attitude they showed on the pitch — I’m really proud about that.”

Flick said although he was happy with his players, being knocked out was disappointing and something they had to learn from.

Barcelona finished both games with 10 men, with young defender Pau Cubarsi sent off at Camp Nou and Eric Garcia dismissed on Tuesday in the Spanish capital.

“We have to learn (from) these things, what we have to do, but we have a young team and I think we will improve next season,” said the German coach.

“Every day we have to learn more, we have to be better and this is what we have to do,” he continued.

“It’s very disappointing for everyone and I am also disappointed. It’s football, it’s life, and we have to come back.”



