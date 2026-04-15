UCL: Everyone In Madrid Believe We Can Do It —Arbeloa On Must Win Clash With Bayern

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is doing his best to convince everyone around him that there is absolutely zero doubt that his team can pull off the upset vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

With his team trailing 2-1 on aggregate, Arbeloa is projecting confidence and excitement.

“We’re excited. Everyone in Madrid believes we can do it. We’re Real Madrid. We’re coming here with the belief we can do it. We’re a team that never gives up. We’ve won the Champions League 15 times. Nobody knows how it’ll go, but we’ll give our all,” Arbeloa said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia via Bavarian Football Works).

“We don’t need a miracle here. Their goalkeeper was man of the match in the first leg. Nobody would’ve been surprised if we had won. Everyone who knows Real Madrid knows that we don’t need a miracle here.

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“We’re ready to fight, to keep making history and produce a comeback. We’re prepared for the atmosphere. We’ve played here before, I’ve played here before, it’s a fantastic stadium and atmosphere. Real Madrid players always feel very comfortable in atmospheres like this. Every single player believes we will make a comeback tomorrow.”

Arbeloa has a team fully capable of executing a game plan to pull out a victory. To quote Mike Tyson, though, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Bayern Munich will be looking to deliver that knockout blow against what will definitely be a motivated and desperate Real Madrid side.



