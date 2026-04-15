Nigerian Winger Signs New Three-Year Contract With Serbian Club FK Novi Pazar

Nigerian winger Dauda Johnson Agwom has signed a new three-year contract with Serbian club FK Novi Pazar.

The 19-year-old will now remain with the club until June 2029.

Agwom was promoted to the main team after impressing in the youth set up.

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The versatile winger scored twice in 15 appearances for the youth team.

The youngster has also trained regularly with the senior team in recent months.

He has earned praise for his work rate, technical ability, and consistency in training sessions. These qualities helped him move closer to first-team football earlier than expected.



