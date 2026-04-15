Man United Star To Miss Trip To Chelsea

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea after receiving an additional one-match ban following his red card at Bournemouth last month, BBC Sport reports.

The England defender, 33, was sent off and conceded a penalty in the 78th minute of the 2-2 draw at Vitality Stadium for pulling down Evanilson in the box.

He was later charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for something he said to fourth official Matt Donohue as he made his way off the pitch.

In addition to a one-match suspension Maguire has also been fined £30,000 by the FA who said in a statement he “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal”.

In the full written reasons Donohue said that “Maguire, as he was leaving the field of play, approached me and shouted ‘You’re a joke. You’re all a ******* joke'”.

Maguire denied in his written submission that he directed the words towards Donohue or any of the other match officials present.

“As I left the field of play following my dismissal I said something along the lines of ‘it is a ******** joke’,” Maguire said.

“I am certain that I did not call the fourth official or any match official, a joke or use any other form of insult.”

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.337 1xbet X Draw 3.595 1xbet Manchester United 3.23 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.

Maguire, however, acknowledged in his evidence that acting as he did was inappropriate and he apologised for saying what he did.

The regulatory commission considered an additional two-match suspension but “taking mitigating factors into account” – including Maguire accepting the charge – felt one match was appropriate.

United will also be without centre-back Lisandro Martinez at Stamford Bridge after he was dismissed for violent conduct for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair in Monday’s 2-1 defeat by Leeds, which Maguire missed through suspension.

Michael Carrick said it was “one of the worst” decisions he has seen and the United boss suggested the club will appeal against the Argentine’s red card.

Matthijs de Ligt is also set to miss out against Chelsea as he deals with a long-term back problem.

It leaves Carrick with 19-year-old Ayden Heaven and 20-year-old Leny Yoro as his only recognised central defenders.

United are third in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa and three points above Liverpool in fifth with six games left.

A win for Chelsea on Saturday would close the gap between themselves and United to four points and throw the Red Devils’ hopes of Champions League qualification into doubt.



