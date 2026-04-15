Done Deal: Flying Eagles Winger Joins Swedish Club Brommapojkarna

Flying Eagles winger Bidemi Amole has joined Swedish club Brommapojkarna on loan with an option to buy.

According to Brommapojkarna, the deal was completed before the end of the transfer window, but Amole have been waiting for a work permit.

The 18-year-old expressed his delight after completing the move.

“What attracted me to BP was the community. My club recommended it, and when I checked it out myself it felt just right. Being here at Grimsta feels great. There’s a really good energy and everyone has been very welcoming,” Amole told the club’s official website.

“My first impression of the club was very positive. The management team pays great attention to detail and communicates well, which makes it easier for me to adapt. The players are a fantastic group, technically skilled and good people who have helped me to fit into the team quickly.

“What I’m most looking forward to this season is winning. It’s as simple as that, and enjoying the journey with this group.”

Sporting Director Sean Sabetkar praised the player’s arrival at the club.

“Bidemi is a very interesting player who is useful on both wings, with really nice speed and a good functional technique. We look forward to seeing how he continues to develop with us” Sabetkar stated.

Amole was part of the Flying Eagles to the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



