UCL: Blame Me For Barca’s Second Goal Vs Atletico Madrid –Griezmann

Atletico Madrid veteran Antoine Griezmann says his mistake cost his team the second goal against Barca in the Champions League.



Recall that Barca defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, but it was the host that qualified 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 at Camp Nou.



Speaking after the game, Griezmann, who was excited with the team’s qualification for the semi-final, stated that he was at fault for Barca’s second goal.

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“I’m very happy.



“Their goals came from two of our mistakes, and that’s what you pay for in these kinds of matches. I lost the ball on the second one. I wasn’t positioned correctly to pass it.



“Then, with our fans and the quality we have, we were able to score. We weren’t comfortable on the ball. We didn’t have the necessary composure to play our game, but, well, we’re in the semifinals.”



