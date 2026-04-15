UCL: Arsenal Edge Sporting Lisbon To Reach Historic Semi-final As Bayern Overcome Madrid In Seven-Goal Thriller

Arsenal reached the Champions League semi-finals after edging Sporting Lisbon in a nervous second leg goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon that clinched a 1-0 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

The result means Arsenal have reached the Champions semi-finals in two consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.

The Gunners were well below their best in the quarter-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

But they held onto their slim first-leg advantage as Sporting failed to make them pay for the latest in a growing list of poor performances.

The Gunners will face Atletico Madrid for a place in the final after the Spanish club went through 3-2 on aggregate against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Arsenal thrashed Atletico 4-0 in the group stage at the Emirates in October, but they will have to improve significantly to reach the final for the first time since 2006.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich edge out Real Madrid in a thrilling 4-3 win to go through on a 6-4 aggregate win.

With Madrid leading 3-2 and with less than 10 minutes left to play, the Spanish giants had a player sent off as Eduardo Camavinga was received his second yellow card.

Bayern Munich took advantage and netted two late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise on 89 and 94 minutes to advance.



