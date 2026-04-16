He’s A Top Striker –McAvennie Hails Iheanacho

Former Celtic forward Frank McAvennie has described Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho as a top striker.



The Nigerian international has scored four goals in 17 appearances in all competitions since joining Celtic during the last summer transfer window on a one-year contract.



Iheanacho has struggled to make a consistent impact at Celtic during the 2025/2026 season due to recurring hamstring injuries and a lack of full fitness, limiting him to a substitute role for much of the campaign.

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Despite a bright start, he had a six-month goal drought broken by a winner against Dundee in early April.



In an interview with Scottish Sun, McAvennie expressed his admiration for Iheanacho’s promising start at Celtic and emphasized the importance of his physical fitness in order to make a consistent impact for the club.



“I like Kelechi Iheanacho because when he’s up to speed and up to fitness, he’s top.



“He’s a proper, proper striker “Who’s going to be the Player of the Year? Yang probably. Or Nygren because he’s scoring.”



