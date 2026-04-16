UCL: We Can’t Wait To Play Against Atletico —Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli said he and his Arsenal teammates cannot wait to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The Gunners book their last four place after holding Sporting Lisbon to a 0-0 draw but go through on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline.

The win against Sporting means they will now take on Atletico Madrid, who they hammered 4-0 during the group stage.

On Arsenal reaching the last four in back-to-back seasons Martinelli (via vavel.com) said:“It feels amazing. We’re happy with this achievement – everyone is buzzing in the dressing room and we’re really happy. We did well in the first leg of the quarterfinals and we did quite well. Of course, we could have done better.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.04 1xbet X Draw 3.395 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.552 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid win Atletico Madrid has won all of their last 4 home meetings against Arsenal. Atletico Madrid -0.5 In 6 of the last 9 UEFA Champions League home matches, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 1 goals. Atletico Madrid -2.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 3 goals.

“But that’s football and Sporting is a really good side as well, so they did well. We managed to not concede and we’re through, so we’re really happy and we can’t wait to play against Atletico.

“I can’t wait to get to the game, it’s going to be another big one. Of course, we’ve played them this season, early in the season. Obviously, it’s going to be a different game. We’re looking forward to playing this game. It’s going to be another battle. We are going to take what we did wrong last season to try to do right this season. We’ll go for it and we can’t wait to play them.”

“I’ve been working hard for those moments, to help this team. This is my club, my family. I feel really good here and it means a lot to me. We want to win titles and I’m really happy with the way we’ve been doing things.

“[The Champions League] is really nice – the game is really open, you have spaces to run into, and we manage the ball well. We find spaces well and I’ve been enjoying playing in this competition.”



