Osimhen Back In Full Training Ahead Galatasaray Vs Gençlerbirliği

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has returned to full training with Galatasaray,Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen sustained an arm injury during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash at Liverpool last month.

The Nigeria international thereafter underwent surgery.

The 27-year-old was pictured in training with his teammates on Wednesday although the affected arm still carried a heavy bandage.

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Osimhen is expected to return to action for Galatasaray against Gençlerbirliği on Saturday.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Everton FC 3.35 1xbet X Draw 3.555 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.296 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Liverpool has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Everton. BTTS Yes In 3 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Everton against Liverpool, both teams scored. Liverpool -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Everton, Liverpool has won by at least 1 goals.

The Yellow and Reds have struggled in the forward’s absence, losing two of their three league fixtures.

Only two points now separate Okan Buruk’s side from bitter rivals Fenerbahçe

Osimhen has registered 19 goals and five assists in 29 appearance across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



