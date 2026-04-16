Osimhen Back In Full Training Ahead Galatasaray Vs Gençlerbirliği

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has returned to full training with Galatasaray,Completesports.com reports.
Osimhen sustained an arm injury during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash at Liverpool last month.
The Nigeria international thereafter underwent surgery.
The 27-year-old was pictured in training with his teammates on Wednesday although the affected arm still carried a heavy bandage.
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Osimhen is expected to return to action for Galatasaray against Gençlerbirliği on Saturday.
The Yellow and Reds have struggled in the forward’s absence, losing two of their three league fixtures.
Only two points now separate Okan Buruk’s side from bitter rivals Fenerbahçe
Osimhen has registered 19 goals and five assists in 29 appearance across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.
By Adeboye Amosu