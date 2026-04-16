The Referee Ruined The Game —Arbeloa Blames ‘Poor Officiating’ For Madrid UCL Exit

Alvaro Arbeloa has blamed centre referee Slavko Vincic for Real Madrid’s defeat to Bayern Munich and eventual ouster from this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid were knocked out of the 2025-26 Champions League in controversial circumstances on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich won 4-3 on the night to ensure a 6-4 aggregate success, but that came about after two late goals – which came after Eduardo Camavinga was shown a controversial red card.

Camavinga was booked on 78 minutes, and eight minutes later, he saw a second yellow after a foul on Harry Kane. Real Madrid were furious at that decision, and in his post-match press conference (according to Football Espana via Diario AS), Arbeloa summed up his side’s feelings on the matter.

“The players are very hurt. Especially because of how we lost. I congratulate Bayern on their great tie, but we would have liked them to beat us differently. It was an inexplicable expulsion which nobody understands, hence the feeling of injustice and anger. All the work and effort has been thrown over the edge by a decision like the one made by the referee.

“Nobody understands that a player is sent off for an action like that. At that point the tie is over. It is an unfair action and we are very hurt. It’s something you can’t control. I’m very proud of more players, of the fans. It hurts me that this year we are not going to win La Decimosexta. We must prepare for the next match.”

“The players are very hurt. Especially because of how we lost. I congratulate Bayern on their great tie, but we would have liked them to beat us differently. It was an inexplicable expulsion which nobody understands, hence the feeling of injustice and anger. All the work and effort has been thrown over the edge by a decision like the one made by the referee.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 2.357 1xbet X Draw 4.11 1xbet Bayern Munich 2.875 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bayern Munchen win Bayern Munchen has won 8 of their last 10 away matches. Bayern Munchen -0.5 In 12 of the last 15 matches, Bayern Munchen has won by at least 1 goals. Bayern Munchen to score first Bayern Munchen scored first in 11 of their last 15 matches.

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“Nobody understands that a player is sent off for an action like that. At that point the tie is over. It is an unfair action and we are very hurt. It’s something you can’t control. I’m very proud of more players, of the fans. It hurts me that this year we are not going to win La Decimosexta. We must prepare for the next match.”

Arbeloa believes that referee Slavko Vincic issued the second yellow card to Camavinga

absentmindedly, without realising that it was the Real Madrid midfielder’s second such offence.

“I think he got the card precisely because of that, because the Bayern players had to go and remind him that it was the second one. But that is not a yellow card. I don’t know, or he hasn’t played football… or I don’t know. I think it’s even worse that he doesn’t know he had a yellow card, because it’s a double mistake. He ruined a beautiful tie.”

Arbeloa was also asked about whether he sees himself continuing as Real Madrid manager, now that it’s all-but confirmed that it will be a trophyless season for the club.

“I’m not worried at all and I’ll understand perfectly all the decisions that the club can make. I’m a man of the house and if I’m hurt, it’s not for me, but for Real Madrid. Because we are not going to win the Sixteenth this year. But I care very little about my future. Since I’ve sat in this chair… It has not been the slightest concern. And I feel like I’ve done everything I could to help my players.”



