Blackburn Manager Gives Injury Update On Alebiosu

Blackburn Rovers manager Michael O’Neill has disclosed that the club will assess Super Eagles defender Ryan Alebiosu’s injury after he was substituted in the team’s 3-0 loss against Southampton on Tuesday.



Recall that the Nigerian international was substituted in the second half for Japanese defender Ryoya Morishita after he got injured in a collision.



In a chat with the Lancashire Telegraph, O’Neill expressed hope that the injury is not long-term, noting it was a precautionary substitution at half-time.

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“Alebiosu came off as well, we had to take him out.



“We will have to wait and see. I don’t have any medical news I can give you.



“Ryan got injured in a collision. He was struggling with his ribs and his back. We’ve just got to see.”



