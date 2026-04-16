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    Onuachu Resumes Training After Injury Setback

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles Striker Onuachu Attracts Bundesliga Interest

    Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu is expected to be back in training on Thursday (today) after his minor injury setback, Completesports.com reports.

    The Nigeria international was sidelined for Fatih Tekke’s side 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor last weekend.

    The disappointing result dealt a blow to Trabzonspor’s title hopes, leaving the Black Sea Storm four points adrift of leaders Galatasaray with six matches remaining in the season.

    Read Also:Osimhen Back In Full Training Ahead Galatasaray Vs Gençlerbirliği

    Onuachu sustained a thigh injury on the eve of the Alanyaspor game.

    MRI scans showed no serious issues, according to the reputable Turkish news outlet, Fanatik.

    It was stated that the Nigerian striker received intravenous treatment due to dehydration and his condition is good.

    Onuachu is the leading scorer in the Turkish Super Lig this season with 22 goals.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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