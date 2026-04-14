Okoye Named In Serie A Team Of The Week

Maduka Okoye has earned a spot in the Serie A Team of the Week after delivering a standout performance in Udinese’s 3-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

The Nigerian goalkeeper made several crucial saves to secure a memorable victory for the Zebras, denying efforts from Luka Modric, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Youssouf Fofana.

Okoye also recorded his third consecutive clean sheet in the game.

Read Also:‘We’ll Never Forget’ — Okoye Reflects On Udinese’s Big San Siro Win

He achieved the feat for the first time in his career.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Inter Milano 1.264 1xbet X Draw 7.45 1xbet Cagliari Calcio 11.1 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Inter win Cagliari has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Inter. Inter -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Serie A Enilive away matches, Cagliari has lost by at least 1 goals. Inter -1.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Inter, Cagliari has lost by at least 2 goals.

This marks the second time he has been named in the Team of the Week this season.

His Udinese teammate, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, was also included in the selection.

Udinese will host Parma at the Bluenergy Stadium this weekend.



