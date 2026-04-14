Okoye Named In Serie A Team Of The Week

Maduka Okoye has earned a spot in the Serie A Team of the Week after delivering a standout performance in Udinese’s 3-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro.
The Nigerian goalkeeper made several crucial saves to secure a memorable victory for the Zebras, denying efforts from Luka Modric, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Youssouf Fofana.
Okoye also recorded his third consecutive clean sheet in the game.
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He achieved the feat for the first time in his career.
This marks the second time he has been named in the Team of the Week this season.
His Udinese teammate, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, was also included in the selection.
Udinese will host Parma at the Bluenergy Stadium this weekend.