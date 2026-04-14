‘We’ll Never Forget’ — Okoye Reflects On Udinese’s Big San Siro Win

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reflected on the club’s stunning victory over AC Milan at the San Siro, Completesports.com reports.

The Zebras thrashed Milan 3-0 in their Serie A clash on Saturday.

Davide Bartesaghi (own goal), Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, and Arthur Atta were on target for Udinese in the game.

Okoye On Special Weekend

Okoye said it was a special weekend for the players.

“It’s a weekend we’ll never forget,” Okoye told the club’s official website.

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“Winning 0-3 at San Siro is special. It was a huge emotion, an incredible evening for all of us.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Inter Milano 1.264 1xbet X Draw 7.45 1xbet Cagliari Calcio 11.1 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Inter win Cagliari has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Inter. Inter -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Serie A Enilive away matches, Cagliari has lost by at least 1 goals. Inter -1.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Inter, Cagliari has lost by at least 2 goals.

Record Clean Sheet

Okoye put up an impressive display against Milan, keeping a clean sheet for the third consecutive game.

The Nigeria international credited his teammates for their role in shutting out the opponent.

“For me, keeping a clean sheet is like scoring a goal. I’m happy to have kept three in a row, but it’s down to teamwork, which starts from the attack,” declared the shot stopper.

On Stopping Saelemaekers

Okoye also reflected on his save from Alexis Saelemaekers.

“It was a difficult save because I didn’t see the ball go; it was mostly instinct and also a bit of luck, because the ball then hit the crossbar. I’m happy to have helped the team like this. It’s my best save since I’ve been at Udine, along with the one in Frosinone,” added the shot stopper.

By Adeboye Amosu



