Unity Cup Will Be Used To Assess New Players, First Team Will Play Poland, Portugal Friendlies —Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said he will use the 2026 Unity Cup to try out new players.

The Super Eagles will defend their Unity Cup title billed for Charlton Athletic’s The Valley stadium from May 26 to 30.

Other teams who will feature alongside the Super Eagles are India, Zimbabwe and Jamaica.

The Eagles will take on Zimbabwe in the semi-final while India and Jamaica will take on each other in the other last four tie.

Speaking ahead of the four-nation tournament, Chelle said he will scout Europe for players of Nigerian descent as well as top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to execute the competition.

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“The Unity Cup provides a platform to assess new players. I will comb Europe and invite new players of Nigerian descent, alongside those who were previously called up but never got the chance to feature,” Chelle told the Super Eagles media team.

“Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered as I will be watching a number of domestic league games from now until the end of the season.”

Aside from the Unity Cup, the Super Eagles will take on Poland and 2026 World Cup-bound Portugal in friendly games in June.

On which players he plans to use to execute both matches, he revealed it will be his first team stars.

“For the big warm up games in June against Poland and Portugal, I will feature my first team players. These are games that can push up the global ranking if we win them.”

By James Agberebi



