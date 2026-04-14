Arteta Gives Update On Saka, Rice Injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given injury updates on the duo of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice ahead of Wednesday’s second leg quarterfinal of the Champions League.



Arteta, in a chat with the club’s website, stated that he must wait for a final assessment, with Rice suffering from fatigue/minor injury and Saka managing an Achilles issue, though neither is considered a long-term setback.



“We have to wait until tomorrow morning to see how a few of the boys are and make the right decision with them.

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“I don’t want to do that, obviously he wasn’t available to train,” Arteta added.



“He’s played a lot of games and that’s part of the issue, but he’s going to do everything he can to be with us tomorrow.



“Maybe one of them (will be back), let’s see.



“It was something he was carrying for a while, it was an Achilles issue. No (setback), there is progression, will hopefully be a matter of days, not weeks.”



