EPL: Always A Special Game –Slot Speaks Ahead Everton Vs Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has disclosed that the Reds can’t afford a slip-up ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.



The match comes immediately after Liverpool was eliminated from the Champions League by PSG, with Slot highlighting the need for a strong response to secure a top-five berth.



Slot in a chat with the club’s website, described the match as very special, noting that it is the first derby to be played at Everton’s new ground, which adds an extra “one or two percent” to the intensity.

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“Always a very special game, doesn’t matter if it’s the 60th. But if it’s the last and then the first one at a stadium that makes it even more special if possible.



“They are in a very good place at the moment. You can add 1 or 2% to the special game. It will always be a special game for them but it is for us.



“We didn’t want to lose to (Manchester) City or PSG. It’s always the aim. If you go into a game you don’t want slip-ups.



“It feels a bit like a mini-league. Every team is focused on team around them. Our focus now is not on Arsenal but on the teams around us. Our main focus is on the first game at hand and that’s Everton.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Everton FC 3.29 1xbet X Draw 3.415 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.388 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Liverpool has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Everton. Liverpool -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Everton, Liverpool has won by at least 1 goals. BTTS Yes In 3 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Everton against Liverpool, both teams scored.



