Europa League: Nottingham Forest Ready For Aston Villa Test — Aina

Ola Aina is expecting a difficult duel against Aston Villa in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League, Completesports.com reports.

Nottingham Forest booked a spot in the last four after a 1-0 victory over FC Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the City Ground on Thursday.

The Tricky Trees won the contest 2-1 on aggregate.

Aston Villa pulverised Italian club Bologna 7-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final tie.

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Aina said they must give their best to make it to the final.

“At the beginning of the season, these are the sort of games you want to play in, so we have to soak everything up and try our best. It will be a tough game against Aston Villa, we already know how good they are,” Aina told Nottingham Forest TV.

The Reds will host the first leg at the City Ground on Thursday, 30 April.

The reverse fixture will hold at the Villa Park a week later.

By Adeboye Amosu





