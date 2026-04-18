Liverpool Join Man United In Race To Sign FA Cup Title Winner

Liverpool are the latest club showing interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, talkSPORT reports.

Wharton is expected to leave Palace at the end of the season with the south London club demanding at least £80million for their star midfielder.

Liverpool are exploring their midfield options with Curtis Jones a potential departure.

The homegrown star was linked with a move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window and the Serie A leaders could return for the England international this summer.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Alexis Mac Allister, who has just two years remaining on his current deal.

The Argentine World Cup winner was a key component of Liverpool’s title-winning side of last season, however his form has taken a huge dip as links with a move to Real Madrid continue to fester.

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have provided the two mainstays for boss Arne Slot this season with sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s head of football Michael Edwards both tasked with upgrading the Reds’ midfield.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.166 1xbet X Draw 3.725 1xbet Manchester United 3.505 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.

Wharton’s attributes side heavily with Liverpool’s current midfield deficiencies.

Strong in possession and an ability to dictate play with composure, the 22-year-old provides the perfect foil for Slot’s needs.

However, firstly, the Reds must oust Manchester United in the race for Wharton’s signature.

United have a midfield rebuild of their own this summer with Casemiro departing at the end of the season.

And the future of skipper Bruno Fernandes remains unclear with just 14 months remaining on his existing deal at Old Trafford.



