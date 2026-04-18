Lookman Anticipates Tough Copa Del Rey Final

Ademola Lookman has admitted that Atlético Madrid face a stern challenge against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final.

The Red and Whites are chasing their 11th Copa del Rey title as they prepare to battle Sociedad at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday night.

Atlético last lifted the trophy in the 2012/13 season, when they defeated city rivals Real Madrid in the final.

Manager Diego Simeone will lead his side into the clash in high spirits following their midweek UEFA Champions League victory over Barcelona.

Read Also:Lookman Eyes First Atlético Title In Copa Del Rey Final Against Real Sociedad

Atlético are unbeaten in their last 10 encounters with Sociedad, but Lookman insists that record counts for little heading into such a high-stakes match.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Real Madrid 1.31 1xbet X Draw 6.09 1xbet Deportivo Alaves 11.4 1xbet

Lookman On Sociedad Clash

“It will be a very tough game, but we believe we have a strong chance to win an important trophy for the club,” Lookman told ESPN.

“The importance is tremendous as players and as a group.

“We have prepared the best way and we will be ready for it.”

Lookman has registered two goals and two assists in three appearances for Atlético in the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



