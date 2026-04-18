Coventry City To Seal Permanent Deal For Onyeka

Frank Onyeka is on course to complete a permanent move to Coventry City following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, Completesports.com.
The Sky Blues secured their return to the top flight on Friday night after battling to a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
Onyeka, who joined Coventry on loan from Brentford in January, had an agreement in place that would see the deal made permanent if the club achieved promotion.
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The Nigerian midfielder has played a key role in Coventry’s resurgence, contributing to their strong run of form as they prepare for their first Premier League campaign in 25 years.
The 28-year-old has featured in 11 league matches for Frank Lampard’s side since his arrival, scoring one goal.
Before his move, Onyeka found regular playing time hard to come by at Brentford.
He also spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Augsburg.
By Adeboye Amosu