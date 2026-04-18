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    Arsenal Get Official Warning From UEFA

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Arteta Apologises For 'Poor' Arsenal Display In Defeat To Crystal Palace
    Next Two Weeks Will Determine Arsenal's Fate - Arteta

    Real Madrid were slapped with a €20,000 fine for a delayed kick-off during their recent quarterfinal tie with Bayern Munich.

    The disciplinary move comes as Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been hit with a formal UEFA warning following a similar breach against Sporting CP in the Champions League last week.

    Madrid’s Champions League campaign has ended on a sour note after the governing body imposed a financial penalty on the Spanish giants.

    While Los Blancos were eliminated following a dramatic 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, the administrative fallout has only just begun.

    UEFA confirmed that the 15-time winners have been fined €20,000 for a delay in the start of their first-leg encounter at the Bernabeu, according to Mundo Deportivo.

    The sanction is part of a wider crackdown by UEFA match delegates on procedural delays that disrupt the strict timing of high-profile broadcast matches.

    Arsenal and manager Arteta found themselves in a similar predicament but managed to escape a direct financial hit. The Gunners have instead been issued a formal warning for a delayed kick-off during their narrow aggregate victory over Sporting.

    The disciplinary report states that the north London club must tighten their pre-match protocols to ensure teams are ready to begin on the referee’s whistle.

    For Arteta, the warning serves as a notice that any further infractions during the upcoming semifinal against Atletico Madrid could lead to significant fines or touchline bans.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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