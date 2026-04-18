Arsenal Get Official Warning From UEFA

Real Madrid were slapped with a €20,000 fine for a delayed kick-off during their recent quarterfinal tie with Bayern Munich.

The disciplinary move comes as Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been hit with a formal UEFA warning following a similar breach against Sporting CP in the Champions League last week.

Madrid’s Champions League campaign has ended on a sour note after the governing body imposed a financial penalty on the Spanish giants.

While Los Blancos were eliminated following a dramatic 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, the administrative fallout has only just begun.

UEFA confirmed that the 15-time winners have been fined €20,000 for a delay in the start of their first-leg encounter at the Bernabeu, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The sanction is part of a wider crackdown by UEFA match delegates on procedural delays that disrupt the strict timing of high-profile broadcast matches.

Arsenal and manager Arteta found themselves in a similar predicament but managed to escape a direct financial hit. The Gunners have instead been issued a formal warning for a delayed kick-off during their narrow aggregate victory over Sporting.

The disciplinary report states that the north London club must tighten their pre-match protocols to ensure teams are ready to begin on the referee’s whistle.

For Arteta, the warning serves as a notice that any further infractions during the upcoming semifinal against Atletico Madrid could lead to significant fines or touchline bans.



