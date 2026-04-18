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    Arteta’s Tactical Approach Is Boring At Arsenal –Jorginho

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Mikel Arteta,

    Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has labeled Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach as boring.

    The Brazil-born regista, who represented the Italian national team, moved across London from Chelsea to Arsenal in 2023 before returning to his home country to join Flamengo two years later.

    In a chat with The Times, Jorginho stated that Arteta’s obsession with set pieces took the joy away from football and made training feel like homework.

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    “I had to find a place where I could enjoy football again,” the Flamengo midfielder told The Times.

    “Arteta likes to put special focus on set pieces. But to me, it feels like boring homework.

    “When you do your homework, you will get results. But when you put so much focus on set pieces, you won’t play beautiful football.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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