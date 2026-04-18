Arteta’s Tactical Approach Is Boring At Arsenal –Jorginho

Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has labeled Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach as boring.



The Brazil-born regista, who represented the Italian national team, moved across London from Chelsea to Arsenal in 2023 before returning to his home country to join Flamengo two years later.



In a chat with The Times, Jorginho stated that Arteta’s obsession with set pieces took the joy away from football and made training feel like homework.

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“I had to find a place where I could enjoy football again,” the Flamengo midfielder told The Times.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.126 1xbet X Draw 3.825 1xbet Manchester United 3.525 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.

“Arteta likes to put special focus on set pieces. But to me, it feels like boring homework.



“When you do your homework, you will get results. But when you put so much focus on set pieces, you won’t play beautiful football.”



