Premier League: Brentford, Fulham Share Spoils In London Derby

Brentford and Fulham battled to a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Igor Thiago came close to scoring for Brentford in the 10th minute, but hit the goal frame.

Keane Lewis-Potter blazed a glorious chance over, while Bernd Leno made a stunning last-minute save from Dango Ouattara.

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A straight consecutive draws keeps the Bees in contention for a place in Europe.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Fulham FC 2.774 1xbet X Draw 3.74 1xbet Aston Villa 2.581 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Aston Villa -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Fulham, Aston Villa has won by at least 2 goals. Aston Villa -0.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Fulham, Aston Villa has won by at least 1 goals. Aston Villa win Aston Villa has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Fulham.

Fulham are also in the European mix following the result.

The Cottagers paraded the trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze in the game.

Iwobi, who sustained an injury in the game was replaced by Samuel Chukwueze two minutes before the break.

Bassey was in action for the entire duration of the game.



