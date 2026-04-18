Serie A: Okoye Concedes As Parma Pip Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was unable to keep a clean sheet as Udinese suffered a 1-0 loss to Parma in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian goalkeeper, who was making his 24th appearance, has conceded 26 points and kept nine clean sheets in the ongoing season for Udinese.

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He was on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes and made some outstanding saves for the host.



However, Parma broke the deadlock in the 51st minute through second-half substitute Nesta Elphege, silencing the home supporters.



The defeat means Udinese sit 11th on 43 points while Parma move 13th place on 39 points in the league standings.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Parma Calcio 2.119 1xbet X Draw 3.395 1xbet Pisa SC 4.01 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Parma win Pisa has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Parma. Parma -0.5 In 9 of the last 15 Serie A Enilive matches, Pisa has lost by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 3 of the last 5 meetings between Pisa and Parma, only one or none of the teams scored.



