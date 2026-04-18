Joshua, Fury Fight May Hold In November –Hearn

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has disclosed that former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua may fight Tyson Fury in November 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Both fighters are in negotiations for a long-awaited showdown after Fury’s comeback win over Arslanbek Makhmudov.



However, Joshua is expected to take a “warm-up” or interim fight in July 2026 before facing Fury, due to inactivity and returning from a car accident in Nigeria.



Recall that the 36-year-old last fought in December, knocking out Jake Paul in six rounds.



Speaking with Boxing Scene, Hearn stated that Joshua is awaiting clearance from doctors to return to full-time training.

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“My instructions [from Joshua] are ‘make the [Fury] fight’,” Hearn said.



“We all know that, around the [time of the] Jake Paul fight, the fight was virtually done. We were going to fight in March [in a warm-up] and fight [Fury] in August. But with everything that has happened, it’s been a very difficult time, and that plan has been delayed.



“The same plan still exists. The offer that we received from [Turki Alalshikh] is to fight in July and fight Tyson Fury around November. We’re up for that.



“We need to make sure of the timings. The last Saturday of July is 14 weeks away. We need to get that all clear, physically, to return to full-time training, to sparring, which is a different kettle of fish versus getting on a treadmill. This is intense full-time training.



“We believe we’re going to be given the all-clear to do that because ‘AJ’ feels like he’s ready.



“If we do that, get everything locked up, I’m fully confident that this fight happens.”



