NPFL: Musa Inspires Pillars Win Over Rivers United, Rangers Pip Enyimba in Derby

Ahmed Musa scored winning goal as Kano Pillars rallied to Rivers United 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.
Abdullahi Musa opened scoring for Rivers United in the 81st minute.
Pillars fought back through goals from Handsome Surveyor, and Musa.
Rangers reclaimed top spot after a 2-1 victory over Enyimba at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu
Wonah Williams gave Enyimba the lead four minutes after the break.
Chidozie Iwundu equalised for Rangers in the 61st minute, while Ifeanyi Onyebuchi netted the winning goal seven minutes later.
Holders Remo Stars boosted their survival hopes with a 3-0 home victory over Niger Tornadoes.
Victor Mbaoma, Olamilekan Adedayo, and Samuel Anakwe scored the goals for Remo Stars.
At the Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa United thrashed Warri Wolves 3-0 with Victor Chimezie, Ngei Oluka-Efor and Habibu Alakija scoring the goals for the hosts.
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Kwara United also boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over Barau FC
Toheeb Gidado and Saheed Olaniyi scored for Kwara United in the first half, while Joseph Atule reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 66th minute.
Shooting Stars defeated El-kanemi Warriors 2-1 in Maiduguri.
John Zakka put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute, while Qamar Adegoke leveled for Shooting Stars one minute after the break.
Adegoke scored the decisive goal for the hosts four minutes from time.
Wikki Tourists recorded the second away win of the day, edging past Bendel Insurance 2-1.
Emmanuel Dung gave Insurance the lead after three minutes, with Jonathan Mairiga equalising for the home team in the 24th minute.
Insurance got the winning goal through Efe Ubiomo five minutes before the hour mark.
Full Results
Wikki 1-2 Insurance
Plateau 1-1 Kun Khalifat
El-Kanemi 1-2 3SC
Kwara Utd 2-1 Barau
Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes
Rangers 2-1 Enyimba
Katsina Utd 3-2 Bayelsa Utd
Abia Warriors 2-1 Ikorodu City
Kano Pillars 2-1 Rivers Utd
Nasarawa Utd 3-0 Wolves