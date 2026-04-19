Ligue 1: Simon Missing In Paris FC Win Vs Metz

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was missing in action as Paris FC defeated Metz 3-1 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international has made 26 appearances and has netted three goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season for Paris FC.



Paris FC took the lead in the 21st minute through Gory before the host leveled parity in the 31st minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Kvilitaia.

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The visitors restored their lead to 2-1 in the 61st minute through Otavio’s low-drive shot, silencing the home supporters.



Paris FC took the game beyond the reach of Metz after Kebbal scored with his right foot, sealing the maximum three points.



The win move Paris FC to 10th on the league table with 38 points, while Metz remains at the bottom of the league with 15 points.





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 1.341 1xbet X Draw 6.14 1xbet Olympique Lyon 9.3 1xbet



